Raju meets President Ram Nath Kovind, seeks his intervention in capital bills

In another letter, Raju explained how the YSRC leaders made threatening comments against him and sought his intervention to ensure his personal safety.

YSRCP leader Raghurama Krishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP  K Raghurama Krishna Raju on Tuesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and sought his intervention in the “unconstitutional and anti-people bills of the Andhra Pradesh government”. The Narasapuram MP also urged the President to ensure his personal safety as he faces threat from the ruling party leaders in the State.

The MP submitted two letters to the President during his meeting and in one of them, Raju mentioned how the State government brought in two bills — AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020 — and got them passed in the Assembly. He said though the Legislative Council referred the Bills to the Select Committee, the government has unconstitutionally and illegally stalled the move by freezing the scrutiny by the committee by misusing the office of the secretary of AP Legislative Council.

Raju said the two bills were sent to the Governor for his assent. “The bills are in conflict with the Act enacted by Parliament in 2014.  Therefore, it is obligatory on part of the Governor to abide by the Constitution and send them to the President and this process cannot be ignored,’’ he said and requested the President to direct the Governor of AP to refer the Bills for President’s consideration in accordance with Article 200 of the Constitution. He also urged the President to seek the opinion of Attorney General in the matter. In another letter, Raju explained how the YSRC leaders made threatening comments against him and sought his intervention to ensure his personal safety.

