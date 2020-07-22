YSR Congress Vizag office closed

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSR Congress city office will remain closed till July 26. YSRC city president Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas in a statement here on Tuesday. He said the decision to declare holiday for the party office was taken as a precaution in view of the spiralling Covid-19 cases in the city.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, YSRC national general secretary and MP V Vijayasai Reddy said, “In view of Covid-19 situation, I have decided to quarantine myself for a week to 10 days as a mark of abundant caution. I will not be available on telephone except for emergencies.”