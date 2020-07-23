Andhra sees biggest COVID-19 spike with nearly 8,000 fresh cases, 61 more die

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three of the 13 districts -- Anantapur, East Godavari and Guntur -- of Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 1,000 cases in the past 24 hours as the state witnessed its highest single day COVID-19 spike on Thursday.

A staggering 7,998 cases were recorded in the state and 61 persons lost their lives battling the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases breached the 70,000-mark and the tally now stands at 72,711.

On the brighter side, 5428 patients got discharged from hospitals and the active cases stand at 34,272. The number of tests conducted was also on the higher side with 58,052 tested in various labs of the state.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari accounted for the highest number of cases with 1,391 followed by Guntur and Anantapur. Kurnool recorded 904 positive cases while Visakhapatnam, which reported more than 1,000 cases on Wednesday, recorded 684 cases.

The highest number of deaths were from East Godavari (14) followed by seven each in Guntur and Kurnool districts. The toll now stands at 884.

No person coming from other states or foreign countries tested positive for the virus.