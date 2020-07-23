BJP, Janasena stage virtual protest against ‘housing scam’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the YSRC government immediately allot the houses that were constructed for the economically weaker section (EWS) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities committed by both by the YSRC and the previous TDP governments in the implementation of the scheme, BJP-Jana Sena leaders held a virtual protest against the ‘housing scam’. They also said that all government lands in Andhra Pradesh is at stake as the YSRC MLAs/ MPs and their top bosses were ‘looting’ them in the name of houses for 30 lakh poor people.

“The Centre has sanctioned about 20 lakh houses for beneficiaries in AP since 2014. The previous government started works for only 3.1 lakh houses and completed only 80,000 of them. Though a year elapsed since the YSRC government came to power, it did not start the pending works, neither did it allot those completed,”alleged BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana. Party state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar lashed out at the YSRC government alleging that it was equally corrupt as the TDP.

RSS ideologue backs Amaravati as capital

Extending support to Amaravati being the state capital, RSS ideologue Ratan Sharda sought the intervention of BJP central leadership against trifurcation of the capital. “Is YS Jagan Mohan Reddy overriding legislative council though it defeated the Amaravati trifurcation twice? The Governor should reject this waste of resources,” he tweeted.