Government has moved SC as Opposition is stalling welfare schemes: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against the Opposition for creating hurdles in the implementation of welfare schemes, including the distribution of house sites to the poor, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the government had approached the Supreme Court to clear the hurdles, and hoped the decks would by cleared to distribute house pattas to the poor on August 15. Participating in the 71st Vana Mahotsavam as part of ‘Jagananna Pacha Thoranam’ at Gajulapeta, near Ibrahimpatnam in Krishna district on Wednesday, Jagan said the Opposition TDP was trying to stall welfare activities through courts and litigations.

“Even the welfare programme of distribution of house site pattas to the poor was dragged to court by the TDP and we had to approach the Supreme Court. Hopefully, the air will be cleared soon and we will distribute house site pattas to 30 lakh people on August 15,” he said. “While there are 1.48 crore houses in the state, we are providing houses to 30 lakh families, which works out to 20 per cent,” he said.

The Chief Minister planted a sapling at the YSR Jagananna Colony, where 1,600 beneficiaries were allotted house sites on 33 acres at a cost of Rs 3 crore per acre. The land is valued at Rs 5,000 per sq yard. As the beneficiaries planted trees on the plots earmarked for them, Jagan said, “This is a delight to the eye.” House sites are being allocated within 90 days of application, and 17,000 layouts were drawn in the 13,000 gram panchayats, he said. About 20 crore saplings are to be planted under Jagananna Pacha Thoranam.