Guntur MLA tests positive, in home isolation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Another ruling party MLA in the district has tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed in home quarantine. In a selfie video on Wednesday, he explained his condition and hoped for speedy recovery. The MLA is the third elected representative from the ruling party to have been infected in Guntur district. Meanwhile, 842 new cases were recorded in the district on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 6,913. As many as 3,960 were undergoing treatment in Covid hospitals. Also, complete lockdown was announced in Repalle, Bapatla, Ponnuru and Chilakaluripet.