Post-recovery, just 10 people in Andhra Pradesh donated plasma

More than 32,000 people in Andhra Pradesh have recovered from Covid-19, but only 10 of them have donated plasma to help those battling the disease.

Published: 23rd July 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Plasma donors donate at a plasma bank. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 32,000 people in Andhra Pradesh have recovered from Covid-19, but only 10 of them have donated plasma to help those battling the disease. This shows the need for awareness about plasma therapy, sources in the health department said, adding that it is among the best options available to treat Covid- 19 patients with moderate symptoms.

The state government began plasma collection at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupati and the Government General Hospital in Kurnool two months ago, but the response has been poor. In Karnataka, the government announced a reward of `5,000 for plasma donors, but some people objected to this approach, saying it doesn’t really encourage people to donate blood voluntarily, the sources said. Covid-19 survivors can donate plasma 28 days after recovery as they will have sufficient active antibodies, and this plasma can be preserved for a year under low temperatures, special officer at the state Covid Command Centre C Prabhakar Reddy said.

As for why only a handful of Covid-19 survivors have donated plasma, he said it could be due to misconceptions, but the process does not harm or cause weakness to either the donor or receiver. “Plasma is just the content of water in the blood, and will be collected only after ensuring the donor does not have any health complications,” he said. “Likewise, recipients don’t need to worry as tests will first be conducted for bloodtransmitted diseases such as AIDS and malaria,” he added.

‘Greater awareness neded’

Pointing out that hardly 0.03% of Covid-19 survivors in the state have donated plasa to help those fighting the disease, sources in the health department said awareness must be raised so people are not misled by misconceptions and come forward voluntarily to donate plasma

