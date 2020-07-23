Single-day high of 1,049 cases in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam district reported a singe-day spike of 1,049 coronavirus cases on Wednesday. This has been the highest since first positive case was reported on March 18 when a 65-year-old Saudi returnee tested positive, said Andhra Medical College principal and north Andhra Covid special officer PV Sudhakar. He said the spike in cases was due to lack of responsibility among people. It was easy to blame the administration instead of following the guidelines. He said wearing mask, maintaining personal hygiene and social distance were key to keep the virus at bay. People should understand this and follow the norms, he said and added that people in Agency areas were more responsible as they were observing voluntary lockdown and staying indoors.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police RK Meena along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Rastoji visited the containment zone in Kobbarithota where 80 positive cases and 10 deaths were reported. The Commissioner instructed the personnel not to allow outsiders into containment zone. He asked them to intensify patrolling and create awareness on wearing masks. He said people should not be allowed to gather or move in groups.