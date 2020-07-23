Srikakulam bids tearful adieu to Lance Naik Uma Maheshwara Rao

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The last rites of Lance Naik Laveti Umamaheswara Rao, who was killed in a blast on July 18 in Kargil sector in Jammu and Kashmir while defusing a bomb, were performed with military honours at his hometown in Srikakulam on Wednesday morning. The body reached Srikakulam on Tuesday night. It was shifted from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam by a special flight and from there to Srikakulam in an army vehicle. People thronged the house of the jawan at Hudco Colony in Srikakulam holding national flags. They even took out a tearful rally to the cremation ground.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of Uma Maheshwara Rao on arrival at Visakhapatnam airport on Tuesday night. Maheshwara Rao of the 12 Engineer Regiment died while undergoing treatment after he was injured on July 18. Wreathlaying ceremony with military honours was conducted at Visakhapatnam airport. Wreaths were placed by the officials from Station HQs (Army), district administration and the city police as a mark of respect to the deceased soldier for his supreme sacrifice.