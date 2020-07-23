TDP’s virtual protest against government ‘failure’ to combat Covid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to a call given by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, the party cadre launched a ‘virtual agitation’ on Wednesday against the YSRC government’s ‘failure’ to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the State. TDP leaders said that the week-long agitation began in all the 175 Assembly segments in the State. Naidu will address TDP cadres online on July 27.

The Opposition TDP also launched a widespread campaign on social media to create an awareness among people about the State government’s ‘failure’ in combating coronavirus effectively. The TDP reiterated its demand for provision of Rs 5,000 aid to poor families in the State during the pandemic as majority of them have been rendered jobless due to the Covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown. It also demanded that an ex gratia of `50 lakh be announced for the frontline Covid warriors, who fell victim to the virus.

The TDP leaders accused the State government of leaving the corona-affected people in the State to fend for themselves without providing them proper medicare though the situation is worsening day by day and blamed the YSRC regime for the high corona toll. They also demanded that journalists and media representatives be included in the list of frontline Covid warriors to extend benefits to them on par with others engaged in the fight against the pandemic.

It should extend an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who fell victim to coronavirus. All the government liquor shops in the State should be closed immediately as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus, the TDP leaders said.