Ambulance drivers ‘deny’ duty to COVID-19 positive pregnant woman over fear of contracting virus

The medical staff conducted a rapid antigen test on her and she tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctors started treatment after admitting the woman in the COVID-19 isolation ward. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Fearing that they might contract the coronavirus, ambulance drivers in Giddalur were allegedly reluctant to attend their duties. On Wednesday, a pregnant woman from Narava Bayanapalli village visited a Community Health Centre for delivery.

Further, the CHC staff referred the case to Ongole GGH. When her family members contacted the local ambulances to shift the woman to Ongole GGH, no ambulance driver reportedly came forward to take her after knowing that she had tested positive. After waiting for a few hours, an ambulance driver came forward and shifted her to Ongole GGH.

The doctors started treatment after admitting the woman in the COVID-19 isolation ward. Medical Superintendent D Sreeramulu said the woman was safe and getting treatment in the GGH.

Having learnt about the incident, Giddalur circle inspector counselled the drivers on Thursday and urged them to attend their duties with a service motto. After counselling, three private ambulance drivers agreed to render services in any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, with 276 new cases Prakasam COVID-19 count increased to 3,106 on Wednesday. The active number of cases in the district is 780, while 98 COVID patients were discharged from Ongole GGH.

Ten corona cases were sent to home quarantine. Two more patients died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment at the GGH.

