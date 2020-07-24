Andhra couple's wedding called-off after groom tests COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The coronavirus has impacted people in more ways than one.

A couple from East Godavari who planned their wedding this Friday had to postpone their plan after the groom tested positive.

As the groom developed fever a few days ago, he gave his samples to health workers at a Sanjeveeni vehicle stationed in his town.

Meanwhile, all arrangements were in place as the families had sought permission from the authorities for the ceremony.

Relatives who came to his house on Wednesday to participate in ceremonies, came in close contact with him.

Later, he received a text from the authorities stating his samples tested positive.

On the advise of doctors and officials , the families called off the wedding for the time being, and the groom was put in home isolation.