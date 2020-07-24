STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC to hear petition on capital bills on August 6

The Court will also hear another plea filed by the TDP leader on the inaction of the Legislature secretary to place the two bills before a select committee of the Legislative Council the same day.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a petition, filed by TDP MLC Deepak Reddy, challenging the reintroduction of decentralisation bill and CRDA repeal bill in the State Assembly to August 6. 

​It will also hear another plea filed by the TDP leader on the inaction of the Legislature secretary to place the two bills before a select committee of the Legislative Council the same day.

A division bench comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice AV Seshasai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued a slew of orders on petitions filed by Deepak Reddy, Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi, and others.

Reddy’s advocate Muralidhara Rao argued that the Legislature secretary has been delaying the formation of the select committee though the council had referred the two key bills to it.

“The bills were introduced in the Assembly for the second time though they were pending with the select committee. We challenged this,” he added, to which the court responded saying it will hear his plea on August 6 and asked the government to file a counter.

However, Reddy pointed out that there was a possibility of the Governor approving the bills by then. The court in reply assured that there was no need to worry and it will take care of it if such a situation arises.

On other petitions pertaining to the capital, the court directed the Rajadhani Rythu Parirakshana Samithi to make the Accountant General a respondent so as to get clarity on the value of the Amaravati project, money spent so far on it and how much was yet to be spent. Advocate General Sriram Subramanyam said all these details were placed before the court.

