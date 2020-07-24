STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra starts drawing eight TMC water from HNSS; inflows to remain steady

​As steady inflows continued to Srisailam reservoir over the last 10 days, the officials informed the board that 8 TMC ft of water was necessary for both the districts.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The officials had complained to the KRMB that Telangana was drawing water even as the water level has not reached the requisite level

The officials had complained to the KRMB that Telangana was drawing water even as the water level has not reached the requisite level

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After intimating the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the State water resources officials started drawing Srisailam water from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) ‘as per the procedure’ to meet the drinking water and domestic needs of Kurnool and Anantapur districts in July and August months. 

​As steady inflows continued to Srisailam reservoir over the last 10 days, the officials informed the board that 8 TMC ft of water was necessary for both the districts.

As of 7 pm Thursday, Srisailam continued to receive steady inflows, which stood at almost 70,000 cusecs. Over 42 TMC ft of water reached Andhra Pradesh’s major reservoir in Krishna basin in the last 10 days.  

​“We have informed the board that we would need water from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS) to cater to the needs of Anantapur and Kurnool districts. We started utilisation,” a senior official said. 

According to the officials, the drawl of water began on Wednesday. The Engineer-in-Chief (water resources) C Narayana Reddy had written to the board on Monday seeking 8 TMC.

Meanwhile, the officials expect that the inflows to Srisailam would steadily continue for at least two more days. As per the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) flood forecast, the PD Jurala project in Telangana is 90 per cent full and water will continue to reach it due to the heavy rainfall in Karnataka and Telangana States.

“The reservoir in Srisailam is getting an inflow of around 2,000 cumecs (70,600 cusecs) and is expected to get steady inflows for the next 1-2 days,” CWC said.  

As the water level is expected to increase, the officials plan to also operate the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator draw water from the foreshore of Srisailam after level surges past the 854 ft.

The officials had complained to the KRMB that Telangana was drawing water even as the water level has not reached the requisite level, after which, the KRMB stopped the same.

Srisailam

849.48 feet: Water level
885 ft: Full Reservoir Level  
Gross capacity at FRL: 215.81 TMCft
78.39 TMCft: water at present

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krishna River Management Board
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp