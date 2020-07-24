Anganwadis set to get new face under Nadu-Nedu scheme in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To strengthen Anganwadi centres, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the women and child welfare department to implement Nadu-Nedu on the lines of the scheme in schools with a focus on 10 aspects.

In a review meeting with higher officials of women and child welfare department on Thursday, he said services being provided at Anganwadi centres should be categorised into two.

Activities/services related to pregnant women, lactating women, children aged below three years will be treated as one category and those related to children in the age group of 3 to 6 years as another.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to concentrate on pre-primary-1 and pre-primary-2.

“It is better if pre-primary education is also provided in the primary schools. Study in detail as to how to implement it and submit a detailed action plan in 7-10 days,” he instructed the officials. He opined that by adopting such a method, it would be beneficial for the children when they progress from pre-primary to primary.

Jagan directed the officials concerned to focus on preparation of syllabus for PP1 and PP2.

He said as part of educational reforms, textbooks have been revised and asked the officials of women and child department to discuss with education department officials and take a decision. He wanted them to provide tools, TV and books for Anganwadis.

There are 55,607 Anganwadi centres in the state, out of which 20,957 have permanent buildings while 23,922 are being operated on rented premises and 10,728 are being operated in rent-free buildings.

Now, the government is focusing on constructing new buildings for the Anganwadis which do not have own buildings and improving infrastructure in the existing centres.

Taking stock of the food being provided at Anganwadis under YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme, he wanted the officials to ensure quality and uniformity across the centres.

​Explaining the objective of the scheme, he wanted thorough monitoring of its implementation.

He asked the officials to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Sampoorna Poshana scheme. He said higher officials should get the information about non-performing anganwadis, so that lapses can be corrected without any delay.

Numbers



55,607 Anganwadi centres in state

20,957 have permanent buildings

23,922 being operated on rented premises

10,728 being operated from rent-free buildings