STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Both YSRC, TDP misled people on capital: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has said the YSRC should have made its stance clear on the ‘capital city’ when it was in the Opposition.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said the YSRC should have made its stance clear on the ‘capital city’ when it was in the Opposition. Had the YSRC come out with its three-capital concept then itself, the Amaravati farmers would not have parted with such large area of land, he observed.

Kalyan shared his views on various issues including, handling of corona crisis by the government, attacks on Dalits in a three part interview, the first part of which was released on Thursday. He said both the TDP and YSRC have misled the people on the capital city and both lacked clear-cut policy on the matter.

“Farmers are stuck in the middle of the clash between them for ‘one-upmanship’, he said.

He said initially, the government had treated COVID-19 like a common flu.

“The government failed to take advantage of the lockdown period. Though it has succeeded in conducting a large number of tests, treatment at ground-level in hospitals is not up to the mark. The government needs to address all these issues,” he said.

Speaking on manhandling a Dalit doctor — Sudhakar — and a Dalit youth in East Godavari, he said it is matter of concern that such incidents are happening when the Home Minister herself belongs to the SC community.

He also found fault with the police and said some police personnel are behaving like political activists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Pawan Kalyan Jana Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp