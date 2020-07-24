Both YSRC, TDP misled people on capital: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said the YSRC should have made its stance clear on the ‘capital city’ when it was in the Opposition. Had the YSRC come out with its three-capital concept then itself, the Amaravati farmers would not have parted with such large area of land, he observed.

Kalyan shared his views on various issues including, handling of corona crisis by the government, attacks on Dalits in a three part interview, the first part of which was released on Thursday. He said both the TDP and YSRC have misled the people on the capital city and both lacked clear-cut policy on the matter.



“Farmers are stuck in the middle of the clash between them for ‘one-upmanship’, he said.

He said initially, the government had treated COVID-19 like a common flu.



“The government failed to take advantage of the lockdown period. Though it has succeeded in conducting a large number of tests, treatment at ground-level in hospitals is not up to the mark. The government needs to address all these issues,” he said.

Speaking on manhandling a Dalit doctor — Sudhakar — and a Dalit youth in East Godavari, he said it is matter of concern that such incidents are happening when the Home Minister herself belongs to the SC community.



He also found fault with the police and said some police personnel are behaving like political activists.