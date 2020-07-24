COVID-19 count breaches 5,000-mark in Visakhapatnam; district toll at 61

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The COVID-19 count in Visakhapatnam district breached 5,000-mark on Thursday. As many as 1,733 cases were registered in the last 48 hours, taking the count to 5,165. With the death of six persons in the last 48 hours, the toll went up to 61.

As many as 141 persons were discharged from COVID hospitals after treatment in the last two days, according to Andhra Medical College principal and north Andhra COVID special officer PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Thursday.

Sudhakar said most of the new cases were identified during a special drive conducted in containment zones in the city. He said rapid tests were conducted for 8,000 persons in the very active zones. He said the Collector asked them to conduct at least 2,000 tests every day.

He stated that there are 7,000 beds in COVID hospitals and 5,000 beds in COVID care centres and that will be enough even during worst-case scenario. He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing and wear masks to prevent the spread of virus.

There are now 412 active containment clusters with the addition of 23 new clusters on Thursday, of which 119 are very active and 293 are active. While 39 clusters are denotified, 229 are dormant.

The 23 new clusters notified in the district on Thursday are: Golugondapeta, Chandaka Veedhi, Pilakavani Palem, Talarsingi, Chinna Bazar, Kothapeta, Tamiram, Bethapudi Road, Devarapalli, Gollapeta, Neredivalasa, Masjid Street, Chinna Gidijala, LV Palem, Sontyam, Vellanki, Podugupalem, Diamond Convent, M Kothapalli, Palliveedhi (Seethanagaram), Sivaji Nagar, Raghuram Colony, Ramalayam Veedhi, Gandhinagaram, Rice Mill Road, Chinnakkireddypalem and Sirsapalale (Anakapalle).