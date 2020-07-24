COVID-19: King George Hospital ethics committee meet held to discuss clinical trials

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: King George Hospital ethics committee held a meeting here on Thursday to discuss clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, according to principal of Andhra Medical College PV Sudhakar.

He said the committee was briefed about the different aspects of clinical trials through a PowerPoint presentation. Sudhakar said they were waiting for the DME’s approval and trials would begin as soon as they get the approval.

According to sources, the trials would be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, tests will be conducted on people in the age group of 18 to 35 years and in the second phase tests will be conducted for people between 12 and 65 years.



A high-level committee comprising assistant professors of general medicine, pulmonology, and pathology was appointed for trials by the AMC principal.



Along with principal investigator Venugopal, the AMC principal is also member of the committee.