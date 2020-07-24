STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Frontline COVID-19 health worker evicted by house owner after husband tests positive

The ANM’s husband tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, and she took him to the Bommuru quarantine centre.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Police registered a case under various Sections of the IPC.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) was on Wednesday locked out of home by her landlord and forced to spend the night outdoors in the rain because her husband tested positive for coronavirus. She even tried to take shelter in her own under-construction house nearby, but was kicked out from there as well. The incident happened in the Rajahmundry Urban police limits.

The ANM’s husband tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, and she took him to the Bommuru quarantine centre. But on seeing the facilities there, they decided to opt for home quarantine and returned.  However, by then, the locals heard that the man had COVID-19, and didn’t let the couple stay in the locality.
With no other option, the ANM, who works at the Kadiyapulanka primary health centre, took her husband back to the quarantine centre.

By the time she returned home, the house owner locked the house and didn’t let her in. She pleaded with the owner, but was not allowed home even though it was raining outside. She then went to her under-construction house, hoping to take shelter from the rain, but the neighbours didn’t allow her in.

So the ANM spent the entire night outside her rented house, and on Thursday morning, took a video of her plight and sent it to her colleagues and employee union leaders.As the video went viral, the police and revenue officials reached the locality and asked the house owner to allow the ANM to live there. The house owner was reluctant but agreed after being persuaded by the police.

The Rajamahendravaram II Town police registered a case under various Sections of the IPC, including 341 and 506 r/w 34, against the neighbours who prevented the ANM from entering her own house.

