Human capability of innovation will find a solution to COVID-19 soon: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has said human ingenuity and capability of innovation and adaptation will soon create a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic.In a televised address to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday to mark the completion of one year in office, Harichandan said the country is witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in spite of the best efforts of the administration as it is a worldwide phenomenon that even countries with advanced medical and public health facilities are finding it difficult to cope with the spread of pandemic.

The Governor said both the State and the Central governments are doing their best to contain the spread of the virus and providing treatment facilities to those who are affected by the virus. The only mantra through which the battle against COVID-19 can be won appears to be by following the principle of 4Ts — Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating, said the Governor.

He advised the people to remain at home as far as possible and follow the guidelines issued by the health experts as prevention is the best way to defeat the virus and said there is no need to get panicked or distressed as adequate medical facilities are made available by the government to treat the affected persons. The Governor appreciated the services of the frontline warriors and members of Red Cross, NGOs and civil society organisations.

He said it was a proud moment for him one year ago, when he got the opportunity to serve the people as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, a progressive state with rich cultural heritage. Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, he said while attending programmes organised by various universities and educational institutions, he has made it mandatory that they organise blood donation camps and tree plantation as he believes it is through the massive tree plantation only that the ill-effects arising out of climate change can be addressed and rise in pollution can be checked.

He added that he also mandated officials to dispense with the tradition of laying red carpets, putting up hoardings and arches during his visits in order to do away with traditions brought in by the erstwhile British Raj and to curtail wasteful expenditure. During his visits to tribal areas in Srikakulam and Kurnool districts, he could interact with tribal groups and understand their problems, he said and added that he wishes to continue this endeavour.

He said as the Governor of the state his aim is to act as a bridge between the Union Government and the State Government to ensure welfare and betterment of the people of the State. He thanked the people for their love and affection and cooperation.