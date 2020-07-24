March, April salary dues of employees will be cleared soon: Andhra government informs HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that salary dues of the government employees for the month of March and April will be paid at the earliest.



Stating that the government has postponed the payment of salaries to the government employees for March and April, retired district judge D Lakshmi Kameswari filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court.

Putting forth his arguments before the Division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice B Krishnamohan, government pleader Chintala Suman said government revenue has dipped due to the coronavirus crisis and that’s why the government postponed the payment of salaries.



The salary dues will be cleared at the earliest, he said and pointed out that despite the financial crunch, the government has been implementing welfare schemes. It has provided Rs 25 crore for lawyers welfare, Rs 1,000 each per month to NREGS job card holders. The case hearing was adjourned to Friday.

Stay on Build AP bids



The High Court directed the state government not to finalise the bids made in the auction of properties for Mission Build AP till July 30.



Dealing with the writ petitions challenging the government decision to auction government properties in Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts on Thursday, the HC gave time to the government to file counter till July 30.

Alla’s petition against land for TD office dismissed



The High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy challenging decision taken by the previous TDP government allocating 3.65 acres of land to TDP Office in Atmakur village of Mangalagiri mandal, Guntur district.



The division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice B Krishnamohan dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments of the MLA’s counsel.