STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

March, April salary dues of employees will be cleared soon: Andhra government informs HC

Stating that the government has postponed the payment of salaries to the government employees for March and April, retired district judge D Lakshmi Kameswari filed a Public Interest Litigation in HC.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Thursday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that salary dues of the government employees for the month of March and April will be paid at the earliest.

Stating that the government has postponed the payment of salaries to the government employees for March and April, retired district judge D Lakshmi Kameswari filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court.

Putting forth his arguments before the Division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice B Krishnamohan, government pleader Chintala Suman said government revenue has dipped due to the coronavirus crisis and that’s why the government postponed the payment of salaries.

The salary dues will be cleared at the earliest, he said and pointed out that despite the financial crunch, the government has been implementing welfare schemes. It has provided Rs  25 crore for lawyers welfare, Rs  1,000 each per month to NREGS job card holders. The case hearing was adjourned to Friday.

Stay on Build AP bids

The High Court directed the state government not to finalise the bids made in the auction of properties for Mission Build AP till July 30.

Dealing with the writ petitions challenging the government decision to auction government properties in Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts on Thursday, the HC gave time to the government to file counter till July 30.

Alla’s petition against land for TD office dismissed

The High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy challenging decision taken by the previous TDP government allocating 3.65 acres of land to TDP Office in Atmakur village of Mangalagiri mandal, Guntur district.

The division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice B Krishnamohan dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments of the MLA’s counsel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp