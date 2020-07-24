Over 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra's Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 1,184 persons testing positive in one day, Guntur district on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike so far.

Of the 8,097 overall cases, 3,861 are active after the discharge 4,151 and death of 85 others.

Guntur city alone accounted for 594 new cases, Narasaraopet 154, Piduguralla 69, Sattenapalli 59, Mangalagiri and Chilakaluripet 34 each, Tadepalli 29, Prathipadu 22 and Bapatla 10.

Meanwhile, joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar, in a review meeting with surveillance teams and liaison officers of Covid hospitals at the collectorate, directed the officials to send proposals for critical care equipment, oxygen pipelines and other equipment for special wards.

He said 12 more line hospitals had been prepared in view of the increasing positive cases. They were Amaravati Institute of Medical Sciences, Aswani Hospitals, Sri Lakshmi Super Speciality Hospital, Sravani Hospital, Kidney Care Hospital, Tusali Multi Speciality Hospital of Guntur city, Sri Datta Hospital in Narasaraopet and Venkateswara Nursing Home of Piduguralla.