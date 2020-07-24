Andhra Police step up combing operation in Agency

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police have launched a combing operation in the forest area in Pedbayalu, Rudakota, and Munchingput on the Andhra Odisha Border following an exchange of fire between police and Maoists at Ginnelakota in Pedabayalu mandal in Visakhaptnam district.

It is suspected that top Maoist leaders Chalapati and his wife Aruna were injured in the exchange of fire. Sources said the Maoists had planned to hold a plenary of Pedabayalu area committee, ahead of the ‘martyrs week’.

On the information about the meeting, the police launched a combing operation during which they spotted a group of Maoists who opened fire at the police, resulting in an exchange of fire.

However, top Maoist leader RK reportedly managed to escape.

The police initially thought there were no injuries, but they spotted some blood stains in the area, giving credence that some Maoists were injured. Top Maoist leaders were reportedly present during the meeting.

SP B Krishna Rao told The New Indian Express that the police were still combing the forest area to nab the Maoists. The SP said they had earlier given good treatment to injured Maoists, who surrendered. He promised to extend good medicalcare to them if they come forward. Otherwise, the injured will have to suffer in the forest, he said.

He said the Maoists might have crossed the border from Odisha. Krishna Rao said during the week, the organisation had earlier resorted to violent incidents such as torching of cell towers and government buses to show their strength. He said elaborate security arrangements and precautions will be taken to check any incidents during the week.