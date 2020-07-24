STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Police step up combing operation in Agency

The police initially thought there were no injuries, but they spotted some blood stains in the area, giving credence that some Maoists were injured.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police

The SP said they had earlier given good treatment to injured Maoists, who surrendered. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police have launched a combing operation in the forest area in Pedbayalu, Rudakota, and Munchingput on the Andhra Odisha Border following an exchange of fire between police and Maoists at  Ginnelakota in Pedabayalu mandal in Visakhaptnam district.

It is suspected that top Maoist leaders Chalapati and his wife Aruna were injured in the exchange of fire. Sources said the Maoists had planned to hold a plenary of Pedabayalu area committee, ahead of the ‘martyrs week’. 

On the information about the meeting, the police launched a combing operation during which they spotted a group of Maoists who opened fire at the police, resulting in an exchange of fire.
However, top Maoist leader RK reportedly managed to escape. 

The police initially thought there were no injuries, but they spotted some blood stains in the area, giving credence that some Maoists were injured. Top Maoist leaders were reportedly present during the meeting.

SP B Krishna Rao told The New Indian Express that the police were still combing the forest area to nab the Maoists.  The SP said they had earlier given good treatment to injured Maoists, who surrendered. He promised to extend good medicalcare to them if they come forward. Otherwise, the injured will have to suffer in the forest, he said. 

He said the Maoists might have crossed the border from Odisha. Krishna Rao said during the week, the organisation had earlier resorted to violent incidents such as torching of cell towers and government buses to show their strength. He said elaborate security arrangements and precautions will be taken to check any incidents during the week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maoist Andhra Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp