Andhra travel, tourism firms staring at complete shutdown risk amid coronavirus crisis

Travel agents are staring at a bleak future amid coronavirus crisis. They are of the view that it may take more than a year even after the situation returns to normalcy.

Published: 24th July 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

COVID-19 tests conducting in iMASQ buses at ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Travel agents are staring at a bleak future amid coronavirus crisis. They are of the view that it may take more than a year even after the situation returns to normalcy.According to president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra K Vijaya Mohan, the travel agents in the State suffered a revenue loss of Rs 2,000 crore due to COVID-19 outbreak and they will be losing Rs 3,400 crore by the year-end.

In a letter written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the government should give some concessions to bail out the travel sector. He said there are about close to 1,000 travel agents in the State and one third of them are in Visakhapatnam.

The government should offer some relief to all stakeholders as the travel industry was looking at bankruptcies, closure of businesses, and mass unemployment. This is one of the worst crisis that ever hit the Indian tourism industry impacting all its geographical segments - inbound, outbound and domestic, almost all tourism verticals - leisure, adventure, heritage, meetings, incentives, conferencing, exhibitions (MICE), cruise, corporate and niche segments. The whole tourism value chain across hotels, travel agents, tour operations, destinations, restaurants, family entertainment venues and air, land, and sea transportation have been hit, he explained.

Vijaya Mohan said all income and wealth of the travel agents have been eroded and if and when the operations resume they will all start on minus capital and in no position to sustain themselves. An approximate 30 per cent of the agents have almost become bankrupt and on the verge of closing their businesses. If the present situation continues 90 per cent of travel agents would close their businesses by year-end, he pointed out.

He urged the State government to declare travel and tourism as an industry like Maharashtra, Kerala, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Puducherry. He said a support fund on the lines of MGNREGA should be created to give basic salaries with direct transfer to affected tourism employees. He requested the Chief Minister to bring all employees of tourism sector under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Vijaya Mohan said the inter-state taxes should be exempted up to March 31, 2021 to promote domestic tourism and tax exemption should be given for eight-seater and mini-buses operating as intra-city tourist buses till March, 2021. He said the GST on tour packages should be brought down to 2 per cent on domestic tours in order to encourage them.

