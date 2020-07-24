Visakhapatnam puts up a tough fight against coronavirus

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite the measures taken by the officials, there is no let-up in coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district as 4,200 cases were registered in July so far, whereas from March to June, only a little over 900 cases were reported.

As over 2,000 cases were reported in the last 72 hours, iMASQ buses have been deployed apart from 104 and ambulances to shift positive patients from their residential areas to COVID centres. It has become a tough task for the administration to accommodate such a large number of patients in the COVID care centres and hospitals.

​As shifting of positive cases took more time at some places, people expressed their displeasure over the inordinate delay and some buses looked like city buses due to crowding of positive cases.

A ward volunteer, who tested positive, in a voice message to her friend, said they were taken to a quarantine centre at Marikavalasa on Tuesday night where they were not provided proper food and water. They were shifted to COVID hospital after several hours, she said. There were similar complaints of delay in shifting of patients to hospitals.

Meanwhile, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana directed the officials to extend help to corona patients within the jurisdiction of ward secretariats. She said guidelines should be followed in identifying primary and secondary contacts of positive cases.

She said if any patient was facing a problem while being shifted to hospital, it should be brought to her notice. Sanitisation should be improved further in containment zones by taking up spraying of sodium hypochlorite solution and bleaching powder in the area.

Sources said there was increase in cases as more rapid antigen tests are being conducted in containment zones. There will be chances of reporting of more cases in August due to monsoon rains.

KGH superintendent G Arjuna said a 200-bed isolation ward will be set up at Rajendra Prasad ward at King George Hospital (KGH). He also said a 400-ward facility will be developed for COVID patients at KGH as per the directive of Collector Vinay Chand.

Merchants and traders associations are already observing voluntary lockdown in several areas of the city. Several areas including PM Palem, Madhurawada, Poorna Market, Kancharapalem, Allipuram, NAD Kotha Road, Gopalapatnam and other areas are already observing lockdown due to increase in positive cases and deaths.