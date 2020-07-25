Andhra government to spend Rs 1,000 crore to combat Covid-19 over the next six months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government will spend Rs 1,000 crore on Covid-19 testing and treatment, maintaining quarantine centres, and recruiting medical staff over the next six months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday.

At a high-level review meeting, he told officials that each course of medicines such as remdesivir and tocilizumab costs around Rs 35,000, and they should be provided at Covid hospitals for the critically ill.

He further told the officials to ensure patients get the best treatment, and gave the green signal to recruit medical and paramedical personnel for the next six months.

The officials said that based on the CM’s directions, the number of state-level Covid hospitals was increased from five to 10, and the number of district-level Covid hospitals from 84 to 137. With this, the number of beds for Covid-19 patients in the state has risen to 39,051, they added. Of these, 4,300 are ICU beds, 17,380 are non-ICU beds with oxygen facility, and 17,371 are non-ICU beds without oxygen facility.

The five newly-designated state Covid hospitals are the government general hospitals in East Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur, Srikakulam and Ashram in West Godavari district. Of the 10 state Covid hospitals, critical care is provided at all except the government general hospitals at Srikakulam and Anantapur. A total of 2,380 beds are available for critical care.

Jagan told the officials to work over the next week to ensure the highest medical standards are upheld at the eight critical-care hospitals. Food and sanitation should be of the best quality, and there should be no complaints regarding treatment or medicines, he said, adding that the required number of doctors and paramedics should be appointed at these hospitals.

The officials said a record 58,000 people were tested in a day, and the high number of cases detected was because tests were done on people in the high-risk group and in containment clusters. A large number of tests returned positive results, they said, but added that the high positivity rate should not cause worry as it will reach a peak within a few days and reduce. Health Minister All Nani, Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials were at the meeting.