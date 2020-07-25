Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna’s son approaches Cyberabad police due to suspicion over wife’s demise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Laxminarayana’s son Kanna Phaneendra approached the Cyberabad police on Friday, raising suspicion over the death of his wife Suharika at her brother-in-law Garlapati Praveen’s villa on May 29.

In a complaint to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, Phaneendra said Praveen and their friends Vivek, Vivas and Pavan were the reason for her death and that they had concealed the facts.

“The manner in which her death is projected is suspicious and the police investigation is not done in a way that true facts pertaining to the death are identified,” Phaneendra said. Sajjanar promised him that a detailed inquiry would be conducted.

Suharika, who stayed in Gachibowli, had gone to Praveen’s house. She collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. She was declared brought dead, the police had said .

However, Phaneendra said, “Suharika’s friend Vivek told me that Praveen gave her too many drugs. Praveen claimed that when he was smoking weed on the balcony, Suharika collapsed in the hall. He did not let Vivek speak to me.”

Speaking to Express, Phaneendra said he slipped into a state of shock after his wife’s death. “Since then, I have been asking my mother-in-law what exactly had happened that night,” he said.

This forced him to approach the Commissioner despite two months having passed since the incident.

“Initially, I learnt that she collapsed at a farmhouse in Narsingi. But by the evening, the whole story changed. It was claimed that she died at Praveen’s villa,” he said. “As per official records, she collapsed at 11.30 am and was brought to the hospital at 12.45 pm. It would take less than 10 minutes from the villa to the hospital,” he added.