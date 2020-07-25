‘Ensure oxygen supply to all beds in GGH’

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas directed doctors to ensure oxygen supply to each bed at the Covid block in the government general hospital in Srikakulam.

Speaking to the doctors and paramedics, he said that the officials must ensure that the protocol is followed by Covid-19 patients.

The doctors and paramedics must allay fears of Covid-19 patients and boost confidence levels in them. Coordination among doctors and paramedics is a must to provide timely services to patients, the Collector added.