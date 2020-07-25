STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government will set up processing units for perishable farm produce: Jagan Mohan Reddy

The officials should also assess as to how value addition to the crops can be done, he said.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:44 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to come up with an action plan for setting up food processing units by next season for perishable farm produce, as the farmers cultivating them are under distress.

During a review meeting on food processing units on Friday, the Chief Minister said that farmers growing tomato, sweet lemon, banana and the like are undergoing hardship on the marketing front and are not even getting MSP.

He told the officials that to mitigate the losses of such farmers, the possibilities of setting up food processing units from RBK level and upwards should be explored so that farmers are not affected and the officials should identify at least seven to eight such crops. Every year, farmers growing bananas, onions and the like are unable to market their produce and are suffering losses. Such situations should not repeat and the officials should draw up a plan as to how much crop should be purchased by the government and how much should be sent to the food processing units, he said.

The officials should also assess as to how value addition to the crops can be done, he said.He told the officials to bring out the action plan within one month with full details and food processing should be done at RBKs, wherever possible, and at mandal and constituency levels. On humanitarian grounds, the government is extending all possible help to the farmers and has spent `3,000 crore from the Market Stabilisation Fund to ensure minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.

The officials should also concentrate on millet processing, he said. There should be a tie-up with big companies on food processing and no farmer should complain that they are unable to sell their produce.
Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu, Special Chief Secretary Agriculture Poonam Malkondaiah and other officials were present.

