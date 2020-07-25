STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government’s new IT policy to be announced soon, focus on attracting investments

The minister asked the officials to take the issue to the notice of the General Administration Department.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the role of Information Technology (IT) is very crucial during and after the COVID pandemic, Industries, Commerce and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has directed the officials to be prepared for announcing government’s new IT policy along with the industrial policy to be rolled out soon.

Speaking at a review meeting held with officials of the IT department through a video-conference on Friday, the minister stated that Andhra Pradesh has all the resources to emerge as an IT destination as it is a favourable place for setting up firms at affordable prices and wanted the officials to focus on attracting IT investments into the State.He said top priority should be given to cyber security.

The minister discussed the plan of bringing the AP Information Technology Academy (APITA), AP Space Application Centre (APSAC), Society for AP Networks (SAPNET) under the AP Fibernet Limited for administrative convenience.

He also suggested the officials to complete the process of shifting Mee Seva services to the Village/Ward Secretariat department. Officials informed that despite issuing an order handing over the Mee Seva services to thePanchayat Raj department, the wing is still functioning under the IT department. The minister asked the officials to take the issue to the notice of the General Administration Department.

He also discussed about the services of Indian School of Business in the IT department, and skill development university and international institute of digital technologies.

IT Secretary Y Bhanuprakash, Special Secretary B Sundar, IT advisors Lokeshwar Reddy, Vidyasagar and Devireddy Srinath Reddy, AP Technology Services Managing Director Nandakishore and other officials were present.

DPR for electronics manufacturing hub in Kadapa
Informing that the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is developing industrial clusters in all districts of the State based on parameters like demand and availability of the products in the surrounding areas of the clusters, Goutham Reddy said the government called detailed project report for electronics manufacturing cluster at Kopparthy of Kadapa district. The decision of the Centre to waive waterway charges will drive industries to use the national waterways for their logistical needs. AP has good Inland waterways system linking major ports and national highways and it will help it become a logistic hub for Southeast Asia, he hoped.

