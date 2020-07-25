SP heaps praise on woman cop for assisting 80-year-old Covid patient

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Amid disturbing scenes of people being insensitive to fellow humans during the Covid-19 pandemic, a heartwarming picture of a woman police constable, who tested positive, helping an octogenarian patient has surfaced from Vizianagaram.

Radhika, a woman constable in Two Town police station of Vizianagaram, was admitted to MIMS about a week ago. A few days later, an 80-year-old woman, a resident of Vizianagaram, was admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms. Seeing her condition, the woman cop has been helping the 80-year-old patient have her breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as assisting in her other needs. Radhika was rendering services as a member in the coronavirus awareness team formed by SP B Raja Kumari. She contracted the virus while creating awareness among the public on preventive measures. Meanwhile, other Covid-19 patients in the ward clicked a picture and circulated it.

On coming to know about the incident, the SP said,” This is really commendable. A heartful gesture of our cop that would motivate others. I salute her.”