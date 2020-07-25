‘Vizag needs 600 more doctors to deal with Covid’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the coronavirus spread continuing in Vizag district, the difference between patients being admitted and getting discharged from hospitals is growing. This has put additional stress on the medical fraternity.

Andhra Medical College principal and north Andhra Covid special officer PV Sudhakar said there are 3,717 active cases in Visakhapatnam district as on Friday, as against 2,904 a day earlier. A total of 2,283 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals so far, he added.

Meanwhile, the district, which has 7,000 beds in 30 Covid hospitals, has 1,400 doctors, including 400 private ones. Besides, there are only 400 nurses, including 200 in private hospitals. The administration is now hard-pressed to overcome the shortage of manpower, particularly in government hospitals, he said. “We are recruiting doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to meet the situation. Discussions with the Indian Medical Association representatives to engage services of more doctors have already been held. At least another 600 to 700 doctors are required to address the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts were underway to appoint 1,000 more nurses and paramedical staff on outsourcing basis. Vizag has breached the 6,000 mark as 898 news cases were recorded on Friday.