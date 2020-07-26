14 corona hospitals, care centres with 4300 beds

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that they have enhanced the COVID treatment infrastructure in the district to meet the rapid rise in positive cases. In a statement here on Saturday, he said that they would start the treatment of COVID cases at Gayatri Hospital from Sunday. “Keeping in view the spike in COVID cases in the district, we are increasing the treatment facilities.

Currently, COVID patients are undergoing treatment at MIMS at Nellimarla, district hospital in Vizianagaram and Queen’s NRI Hospital. Sai Super Specialty Hospital, Pushpagiri Eye Hospital and Parvathipuram government area hospital will also be opened for COVID treatment in two days. Parvathipuram hospital is being ready with a capacity of 100 beds.

A total of 1,385 beds will be made available in all the seven COVID designated hospitals in the district. A few more private hospitals are likely to be converted into COVID hospitals. The district administration has set up seven COVID care centres with a total capacity of 3,000 beds, he added.

About the corona tests, he said that TrueNat tests are conducted at various hospitals, including the district hospital, Parvathipuram, Saluru, Cheepurupalli, Gajapathinagaram and S Kota hospitals. Tests are also conducted in all mandal level health centres in the district.

Tests will be conducted in all mandals as the district has received 17,000 rapid diagnostic test kits. The testing will be ramped up to 2,000 a day from 1,400 tests soon. People can dial 08922-236947 for testing and 08922-275276 seeking the permission to get Covid treatment at home, he said.