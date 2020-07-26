STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

14 corona hospitals, care centres with 4300 beds

People can dial 08922-236947 for testing and 08922-275276 seeking the permission to get Covid treatment at home

Published: 26th July 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Workers set up beds at a coronavirus care centre of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Collector M Hari Jawaharlal said that they have enhanced the COVID treatment infrastructure in the district to meet the rapid rise in positive cases. In a statement here on Saturday, he said that they would start the treatment of COVID cases at Gayatri Hospital from Sunday. “Keeping in view the spike in COVID cases in the district, we are increasing the treatment facilities.

Currently, COVID patients are undergoing treatment at MIMS at Nellimarla, district hospital in Vizianagaram and Queen’s NRI Hospital. Sai Super Specialty Hospital, Pushpagiri Eye Hospital and Parvathipuram government area hospital will also be opened for COVID treatment in two days. Parvathipuram hospital is being ready with a capacity of 100 beds.

A total of 1,385 beds will be made available in all the seven COVID designated hospitals in the district. A few more private hospitals are likely to be converted into COVID hospitals. The district administration has set up seven COVID care centres with a total capacity of 3,000 beds, he added. 

About the corona tests, he said that TrueNat tests are conducted at various hospitals, including the district hospital, Parvathipuram, Saluru, Cheepurupalli, Gajapathinagaram and S Kota hospitals. Tests are also conducted in all mandal level health centres in the district. 

Tests will be conducted in all mandals as the district has received 17,000 rapid diagnostic test kits. The testing will be ramped up to 2,000 a day from 1,400 tests soon. People can dial 08922-236947 for testing and 08922-275276 seeking the permission to get Covid treatment at home, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp