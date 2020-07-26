Citizens urged to use new COVID-19 Andhra Pradesh app

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare has urged citizens to use COVID-19 Andhra Pradesh, a smartphone app, to connect with essential health services in the fight against COVID-19.



The app can be downloaded from Google Play.

Information regarding testing and treatment facilities are available in the app. Details regarding COVID-19 hospitals, quarantine centres, testing centres and daily media bulletins can also be accessed.



Moreover, one can even apply for testing using this app, which provides details of local ward volunteers, ANMs and doctors.

For any queries related to COVID-19, one can contact the national helpline (1075) or state helpline (104) or YSR Telemedicine (14410).



To get information via WhatsApp, a message can be sent to 8297104104 or IVRS number 8297104104.