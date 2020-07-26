Covid-19 count set to breach 7000-mark in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district is set to breach the 7,000-mark in Covid-19 count as there is no let-up in positive cases. As many as 895 corona cases were reported in the district on Saturday, pushing the total to 6,958. In the last four days, 3,600 cases were registered. The first corona case was reported at Allipuram on March 18 when a 65-year-old Saudi returnee tested positive.

The corona count till June 30 was 900 only. About 6,000 cases have been reported in the district so far this month. Three more deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the corona toll to 66. As many as 144 people were discharged from COVID hospitals after their recovery on Saturday, said Dr PV Sudhakar, Andhra Medical College principal and North Andhra COVID Special Officer.

The number of active cases in the district is 4,465, while 2,427 patients have recovered from the virus till now. Twelve containment clusters were newly added to the list, taking the total to 395. Of them, 127 are very active clusters and 268 active clusters and 260 dormant clusters, while 39 clusters were denotified.

Collector V Vinay Chand said as many as 7,000 beds are being readied in the district for Covid patients.

An action plan for the next two to three months to combat corona spread will be ready in three days. In view of surge in cases, a three-level system will be implemented. A telemedicine centre will also be set up to help the patients in home isolation. Patients with severe symptoms of coronavirus will only be shifted to Covid hospitals. In view of emergency situation, 20 digital X-ray machines were purchased. Steps were also taken to ensure supply of quality food to all patients at Covid centres, he said.

Dr Sudhakar said all the hospitals in the district were divided into A, B and C categories. A category hospitals were notified for Covid treatment and half of the beds in B category hospitals were reserved for corona patients. There are 22 hospitals which come under A and B categories in the city and of them 14 are private hospitals. “We are making all arrangements to meet any eventuality,” he said. Meanwhile, a meeting was held at KGH to chalk out a plan for setting up 450 Covid beds in the newly constructed block of the hospital. It was decided to set up an oxygen tank and oxygen points for all the 450 beds, apart from creation of a 100-bed ICU.