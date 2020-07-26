STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First COVID-19 patient to get plasma therapy in Kurnool cured

The first Covid patient to have undergone plasma therapy at Kurnool government general hospital has recovered and was discharged on Saturday.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:53 AM

A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The first COVID patient to have undergone plasma therapy at Kurnool government general hospital has recovered and was discharged on Saturday. The patient, a resident of Dhone, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of the coronavirus earlier this month and he, later, tested positive. 

As he was willing, the doctors began the therapy on July 11. After he was discharged, collector G Veera Pandian, joint collector Pattanshetty Ravi Subhash, GGH superintendent Dr G Narendranath Reddy and Kurnool medical college principal Dr P Chandrasekhar congratulated him.

On the occasion, the collector said plasma has been collected from 14 donors who have recovered from Covid-19, and five patients were given the therapy so far. The collector, who praised the doctors for the successful treatment of the patient, also inspected other wards. 

10000 cases in Kurnool now 
742 new Covid-19 cases and six more deaths were recorded in the district on Saturday, pushing its tally and toll to 10,357 and 156. Over 8,000 people have tested positive in the last 25 days. Of the total, 4,527 are active cases, while 5,674 patients have been discharged. 

As per state Covid-19 bulletins, 515 cases were reported on Tuesday, 678 on Wednesday, 907 Thursday and 914 on Friday. Collector G Veera Pandian has said that people’s uninhibited movement after relaxations has led to the spike in cases. Stating that all arrangements were in place to fight Covid-19, he urged people to restrict themselves to their home despite the relaxations in lockdown. 
 

