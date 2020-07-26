STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Floods kill three, snap road links in Kurnool

The police said Jaswanth, from Lingadalli village in Karnataka, and Lalithamma, from Molagavalli village, had come with their families for a wedding.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

A car is dragged into swirling flood waters in Pagidirayi village of Kurnool district on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Heavy rains and floods claimed three lives and disrupted normalcy in several parts of Kurnool district since Friday night. Minor rivers and streams are in spate and have washed away roads in several parts of the district. Officials released 39,868 cusecs of water into the Handri River and canals. Two-year-old Jaswanth Yadhav and his cousin Lalithamma, 10, died, and four other children were injured when a house in Molagavalli village of Aluru mandal collapsed in the rain.

The police said Jaswanth, from Lingadalli village in Karnataka, and Lalithamma, from Molagavalli village, had come with their families for a wedding. When their parents were busy with the function, a group of children was playing in the old house, which suddenly collapsed. Jaswanth and Lalithamma died while being taken to hospital, while four others suffered minor injuries.

In another incident, an 18-year-old Intermediate student, Chandra, from Neravada village in Kallur mandal, got washed away in the floodwater of Vakkerivagu while he was crossing a bridge. His body was found on a tree three km away. The locals managed to save another youngster, who was also being washed away. At Pagidirai village in Tuggali mandal, a car got stuck on a bridge over the swollen Sudda Vagu stream. Four people in it were rescued by the locals.

A car stuck in water on a bridge near Malyala village, Dhone mandal, on Saturday | EXPRESS

Flooding rivers and streams breached culverts and snapped road links at about 15 places in the district. With overflowing floodwater, roads at Hagari and Holagunda were washed away, cutting off road connectivity between Bellary in Karnataka and Adoni of Kurnool district. Several villages by the River Handri, and low-lying colonies in Kurnool city, such as Sareen Nagar, Ayyappanagar, Old Kallur, Indiramma katta, Bhudavarapeta, Chittarigeri, Vaddegeri and Joharapuram, were inundated. Fear spread among the locals as water entered their houses.

Kurnool, Pathikonda, Alur, Yemmiganur, Dhone, Atmakur, Adoni, Panyam, Kodumur and Nandyal Assembly constituencies were badly affected, and agriculture wells, minor irrigation tanks and streams are overflowing in several places. Gajuladinne Project (GDP) officials released 39,868 cusecs of water into the Handri river and canals, while it was receiving 60,000 cusecs of water from rains and other sources. Water levels in the project now stand at 4.3 TMC as against the full storage capacity of 4.5 TMC. Discharge from the project was what increased the flood levels in Handri. 

Handri bank colonies put on high alert

Kurnool district received an average rainfall of 29.30 cm in the 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday. Pathikonda, with 106.20 cm, received the highest rainfall in the district. District Collector G Veerapandian along with SP K Fakeerappa, Kurnool Municipal Commissioner DK Balaji, Joint Collector Pattanshetty Ravi Subhash, and MLA MA Hafeez Khan, visited flood-affected areas in the city. He told officials to stop transportation between regions where floodwater was overflowing on bridges. A high alert has been sounded in colonies on the Handri river bank. At 10 pm, the water discharge rate was 42,056 cusecs, and is expected to rise. 

Srisailam level may go up  
Heavy discharge is likely to reach Sunkesula Barrage on Sunday due to downpour in the sub-basins of River Tungabhadra, as per the Central Water Commission’s flood forecast and advisory. With steady inflows from Jurala, Sunkesula and Handri rivers, the water level in Srisailam reservoir has shot up to 852.5 ft as of 7 pm Saturday and it is expected to further rise with discharges from Sunkesula. 

“Due to heavy rainfall in sub-basin of Hagari, Vedavati, middle and lower Tungabhadra, heavy inflows are likely to reach Sunkesula Barrage between Sunday morning and afternoon. The barrage is likely to get about 26,000 cusecs of water. The release from the barrage will give additional inflows to Srikakulam reservoir in Kurnool district till Sunday evening.

Further inflows depend on the intensity of the rain,” the CWC’s forecast said. As of 7 pm, about 13,000 cusecs of water is reaching Srisailam from Sunkesula Barrage. The inflow was recorded to be 36,300 cusecs. Officials are gearing up to operate Pothireddypadu Head Regulator to meet the needs of Rayalaseema.  

Expect More rains in next five days: IMD
The Southwest monsoon on Saturday was normal over coastal Andhra Pradesh and vigorous over Rayalaseema. Heavy rainfall occurred in parts of Kurnool and isolated places in Anantapur and Kadapa. The IMD said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at many places across the state for five days

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra floods Flood
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp