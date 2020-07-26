Govt says no to informal posting of staff assigned to tribal areas 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move aimed at strengthening the public service delivery system in the tribal areas, the State government has decided to cancel all informal arrangements (postings) of employees, who have been posted in the tribal areas.

In a press release issued here, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Praveen Prakash said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued directions to this effect. Praveen Prakash said that it has been brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that many employees posted in the tribal areas are working in other posts in other areas.

The salaries of those sanctioned posts in the tribal areas come from the ST sub-plan. Hence, keeping such employees in those offices outside the tribal areas is unconstitutional and illegal, he added. Praveen Prakash said that the Chief Minister has taken note of the issue and asked him to convey that special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, HoDs and district collectors may review the situation under their jurisdiction and ensure that these informal attachments are cancelled at the earliest.