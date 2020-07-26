Hospital infra to treat 10000 cases

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In view of exponential growth of Covid-19 cases in the district, the testing has been ramped up. The medical and health officials will conduct 4,000 RT-PCR tests a day from Monday against the current 2,500 tests. The district administration is also planning to treat 10,000 patients at a time with a daily inflow of 1,000 patients. Nearly 300 cases are reported daily on an average.

Of the total 4,417 cases, 3,717 were reported only in July. To keep pace with increasing number of cases, more Covid care centres and hospitals are being set up. Currently, GEMS with 830 beds and the Government General Hospital with 250 beds have been designated as Covid hospitals. Rajam GMR care hospital and Srikakulam KIMS and Golivi hospitals are the next level hospitals. Covid care centres have been set up at Shivani Engineering College at Etcherla and TIDCO housing complex in Srikakulam with 3,500 beds. About 700 people are undergoing treatment under home isolation. Previously, Covid tests (TrueNat) were conducted only at the GGH, GEMS Hospital and Patapatnam CHC.

Additional labs have been set up at Tekkali, Palakonda and Rajam hospitals. Similarly, about 2,500 tests are conducted at VRD lab at the GGH. The lab has been upgraded to conduct 4,000 tests daily. Besides the RT-PCR tests, TrueNat and rapid diagnostic tests are also conducted. A portion of Tekkali district hospital has been converted into Covid hospital with 50 beds, including five ICU beds, said Deputy DM&HO Leela. A Covid care centre has been set up at Santabommali with 450 beds. Efforts are underway to set up more Covid care centres in the district.

“Currently, we have sufficient number of doctors and staff in Covid hospitals. All the doctors of PHCs and CHCs have been deployed for Covid duty in the district,” said DMHO Chenchayya. Currently, 2,500 VTM tests are conducted in VRDL daily, besides 1,800 TrueNat tests and 200 rapid diagnostic tests, said VRD laboratory incharge Dr Appa Rao. “As the VRDL has been upgraded, we will conduct 4,000 tests from Monday,” he said. “To meet the demand, we are preparing to treat 10,000 patients at a time at Covid hospitals and Covid care centres, said District Collector J Nivas.