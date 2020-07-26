STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan to inaugurate 30 skill development colleges on October 2

Besides directing them to set up a monitoring unit for supervision of all the 30 skill development colleges, he wanted them to give final touches to the designs and layouts of all the colleges.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:36 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government is planning to launch 30 skill development colleges across the State in October. Industries, Commerce and Skill Development Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate the skill development colleges on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking at a review meeting with officials of the skill development department through a video-conference on Saturday, Goutham Reddy directed them to prepare an action plan to complete the works of skill development colleges before the deadline.

Besides directing them to set up a monitoring unit for supervision of all the 30 skill development colleges, he wanted them to give final touches to the designs and layouts of all the colleges. The minister said that standards should be maintained on the lines of Centurion Skill University in Bhubaneshwar. Stating that a virtual meeting would be conducted with representatives of various industries, he said a decision on courses and curriculum to be introduced in the skill development colleges would be taken after discussing with top companies and experts. 

Studies have been completed on 20 courses that would ensure employment opportunities to youth in industries.He further said that the skill development department would soon launch a survey on the courses suitable for the needs of industries and the details of human resources. Special Chief Secretary (Skill Development) Ananta Ramu, Skill Development Corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, Managing Director Arja Srikanth and other officials were present.

