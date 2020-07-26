Low-lying localities in Andhra's Kurnool inundated; relief centres set-up

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities have shifted people residing in low-lying areas of Kurnool after houses in the city were hit by floods. Many locals have been evacuated to safer places by the authorities.

Water from upstream Gajuladinne project is being released into Handri river and further to the downstream. Due to this, Budhawarapeta, Chittarigeri, Joharapuram, Indiramma katta, Ragamayuri residency, Ayyappanagar and few other colonies in Kurnool city got submerged with flood water.

READ| Floods kill three, snap road links in Kurnool

Officials arranged four relief centers in the city at Kallur ZPHS, Joharapuram Municipal school, Sareen Nagar High School and Chittarigeri municipal elementary school.

Though officials wanted to shift everyone from the flooded localities, some preferred not to go to relief centres fearing spread of coronavirus and stayed back in their houses.

Kurnool municipal corporation commissioner DK Balaji said expert swimmers and rescue teams along with police and revenue officials were deployed at river banks to respond to any eventuality.