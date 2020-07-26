STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists dig up road in Agency, police on alert 

The police are searching all vehicles in the Agency area as part of stepped up vigil.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:48 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Ahead of the Martyrs’ Week from July 28, Maoists reportedly dug up a road between Tamilawada and Chintagupa to disrupt traffic in the Agency area even as police are continuing combing operation in Pedabayalu forest area following the recent exchange of fire between them. 

Tense situation prevailed in the Agency area following the latest incidents of exchange of fire between police and Maoists at Mukudupalli forest area in Odisha and at Ginnelakota in Pedabayalu Mandal in AOB area.

The police intensified combing operations in the forest area, particularly in Pedabayalu, Rudakota and Munchingput in AOB to nab the top Maoist leaders Chalapathi and his wife Aruna, who are reportedly holed up in the forest area as they were injured in the exchange of fire. The police are searching for all vehicles in the Agency area as part of the stepped-up vigil.

Meanwhile, posters surfaced against the Martyrs’ Week being observed by Maoists. The posters by Alluri Adivasi Abhivruddhi Samithi appeared in Busiputtu, Kumada, Rangabayalu, Lakshmipuram and Munchingput areas. The Samithi asked the Maoists what benefit Girijans would get from the Martyrs’ Week. It said how far it was justified to observe the Martyrs’ Week when they were killing innocent tribals.

