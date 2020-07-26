Naidu bats for yoga to blunt effects of coronavirus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has called for effective use of technology and virtual office platforms to minimise physical interaction in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases.

“India, especially, needs to be on high alert as it is in the third place in total confirmed COVID cases, next only to the US and Brazil,” he observed, and underscored the need for greater preventive measures and yoga to stay healthy.

Naidu interacted with frontline workers for more than three hours through video conference on Saturday. To the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who took part in the meet, he said recommendations from such meetings were included in reports sent to the Centre by Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation every Sunday.

The former chief minister said it was every individual’s responsibility to sanitise their houses, common areas and offices regularly. “Standard operating procedures regarding testing, quarantine and testing should be streamlined.

It is painful to see many panicking to verify if their test reports are correct. Earthmovers are used to carry victims’ bodies to burial grounds. In such cases, SOPs are a must to avoid confusion and inform people that there is no danger in the conduct of a victim’s last rites.” Stating that yoga was crucial for infected persons as well, he said immunity building should be encouraged among all sections of population.