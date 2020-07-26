STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rice card holders in Andhra don’t need ICs for welfare schemes

Dharmana assumes office as Dy CM, says Jagan will remain CM in next 3 decades  

Andhra Pradesh minister Dharmana Krishna Das

Andhra Pradesh minister Dharmana Krishna Das. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Dharmana Krishna Das formally assumed charge as Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue, Registration and Stamps) on Saturday. He signed on two files — one on increasing validity of income certificate to four years and another on negating the need for producing income certificate by rice card-holders (BPL) for various government schemes.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohna Reddy for reposing faith in him and entrusting him the responsibility of the revenue department. “I will strive to ensure effective functioning of revenue, stamps and registration  departments. With help of efficient officers in the department, services will be extended in a transparent manner,” he asserted. 

Hailing the dedication of the Chief Minister for public welfare and development of the State, Dharmana described Jagan as one of the  four best Chief Ministers in AP. The minister said to resolve land disputes, a land survey will be taken up shortly. He said the latest decision to negate the need for income certificates for rice card holders will benefit them immensely as they no longer have to run around government offices for getting ICs. 

“The Chief Minister wants to ensure that every homeless poor gets a house of his own. House sites patta distribution will be taken up from August 15 to 30. With his novel initiates like village/ward secretaries, the Chief Minister has gained the blessings of the people and there is no doubt that he will be the Chief Minister of the State for another three decades,” he predicted.  

Later, during a review meeting with officials, Dharmana directed them to resolve the long-pending problems on a priority basis. The Principal Secretary (Land and Disaster Management) informed the minister that land survey would be taken up soon to resolve land disputes. CCLA joint secretary Ch Sreedhar said computerisation of manual land records is under progress. He also enquired about the progress of various works taken up in different departments. 

