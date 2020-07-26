SP greets octogenarian who defeated Covid-19

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: District Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari on Saturday congratulated an 86-year-old woman, who had recovered successfully from Covid-19. As she defeated the virus with mental strength, the SP went to her home with a bouquet and fruits and congratulated her.

Radhika, a cop attached to Two Town police station, had assisted the old woman while undergoing treatment at MIMS Hospital. Radhika was admitted to MIMS Hospital with corona infection.

Mangalagiri Godadevi of Kotta Agraharam was admitted to MIMS Hospital with corona almost two weeks ago.

After her recovery from the virus, she was discharged from the hospital on Friday night. Seeing the elderly woman was unable to do her daily chores by herself, Radhika reached out to her during the period of treatment.

She fed her, assisted her in changing her clothes and even helped her in taking medicines in time. Visakha Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao and DGP Gautam Sawang sent their wishes to the brave woman through the SP. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that Godadevi had set an example by defeating Covid-19 with her mental strength at the age of 86.