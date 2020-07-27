STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 11 new centres in Prakasam to treat asymptomatics

Prakasam authorities have established 11 Covid care centres to treat low-risk corona patients.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam authorities have established 11 COVID care centres to treat low-risk corona patients. For monitoring these 11 centres,  18 officials have also been appointed. A total of  4,000 additional beds are available in these newly-established centres.  

The new centres are at Ongole- IIIT campus (2), PACE Engineering College, RISE Engineering (2), QUIS College, Women Empowerment Building, BhagyaNagar, SSN College(2), Singarayakonda- Malineni Lakshmaiah Engineering College and Chirala Engineering College.  Of the 11, five are in and around the Ongole and around 2,500 Covid-19 patients can be treated at these centres.  Remaining six were set up within 20 km radius of the district headquarters. Among them, a few centres have already started functioning and the remaining will start from Monday.

The district authorities have appointed 58 new doctors and 22 private doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at these COVID care Centres. Required number of paramedics along with sanitation staff have also been appointed. All necessary infrastructure facilities (X-ray machine and medical equipment) and  38 ambulances (104 and 108) were also made available at these centres.  

In view of the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and scarcity of beds in Covid-19 hospitals in the district, the State government had directed the district authorities to establish additional COVID care centres immediately for treating low risk  and high-risk Covid-19 patients separately.

At present, GGH (RIMS) --District COVID Hospital --  and four other private/corporate hospitals, including KIMS, Sanghamitra, Nalluri and Venkata Ramana hospitals, are offering treatment to COVID patients in Prakasam. Now, the asymptomatic COVID patients are being sent to home quarantine if they have required facilities.

Hence, authorities are planning to use these 11 COVID care centres to provide treatment to low-risk and some asymptotic patients.

