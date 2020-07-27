Andhra cops rescue COVID-19 positive tenants locked up by landlord

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a shocking incident, a landlord locked up the tenant, who tested positive for coronavirus, inside the house near Poleramma Temple Street at Sattenapalli. The incident, which took place on Friday, came to light late on Saturday night. The police said the 28-year-old man, a positive case, shared a selfie video to the police mentioning that the landlord locked him up in his house as he tested positive for coronavirus.

When the tenant’s mother informed the house owner about it, he (house owner) instead of taking preventive measures, locked up the tenants. However, the man, by sharing the selfie video, sought the police to come to the rescue of him and his parents. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the man, who tested positive, and his parents, to an isolation ward.

The police urged the infectees, who live in rented accommodation, to contact them if the house owners demanded that they vacate the house. They advised them to stay in home isolation as per the advice of doctors. The police also told house owners not to create troubles for tenants.