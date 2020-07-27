Andhra Pradesh: Admission process begins today, schools to reopen on September 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to reopen the schools from September 5 and admission procedure will begin from Monday and continue for the next 40 days. However, only parents are allowed to go to the schools for completing the admission procedure, by following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Highlighting the measures to be followed during the pandemic, School Education commissioner Ch Veerabhadrudu on Saturday released a calendar of activities to be followed during the 2020-21 academic year.

As part of it, teachers should draft a comprehensive plan for each student and they should be divided into three categories — students having online facilities as hi-tech, those having radio or TV (Doordarshan) as low-tech and those not having computer or mobile phone, radio and TV (Doordarshan) as no-tech.

The teachers should prepare a special plan for the students, who have no gadgets. Online education is not permitted for pre-primary students and the teachers should give suggestions to their parents for only 30 minutes a day.

When it comes to online education, the time limit for students pursuing Class 1 to 8 should be between 30 and 45 minutes per day in two sessions. For students pursuing Classes 9 and 10, the time limit for online classes should be below 45 minutes in four sessions a day. Schools should not conduct any examination for the students pursuing Classes 1 to 8 and valuation should be conducted on the project work done by the students. For students of Classes 9 and 10, internal assessments can be conducted as per the NCERT guidelines.

The school managements should provide transfer certificates to the parents in case they decide to join their children in other schools. Students hailing from migrant backgrounds should be allowed to pursue education without asking for any documents, except their identity. Steps should be taken by the educational institutions in utilising the services of the interested youth in their respective localities. The teachers should attend the schools once a week as per the orders issued by their respective headmasters. Exemptions were given to the teachers having health complications, differently-abled and those staying in containment zones. The teachers should regularly contact the parents over telephone to know whether the students are following the curriculum.