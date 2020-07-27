STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Unclaimed bodies pile up in RIMS mortuary

Published: 27th July 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The number of unclaimed bodies at RIMS-Ongole is increasing even as efforts to trace the relatives are going on in full swing. Till Saturday, the hospital mortuary had 19 such bodies and 16 of which were of COVID victims.

Among the bodies of COVID victims, some had been in the mortuary for over five days. As such, the government hospital is mulling performance of the final rites on its own. As per the norms, families of the deceased are informed of the death and, if no one claims the body, the mortal remains are considered ‘orphans’ and the government will perform their last rites.

“We have a total of 19 unclaimed bodies in the hospital mortuary. If no one claims them in the next three days, they will be considered orphans and their last rites will be performed as per the norms,” Dr D Sreeramulu, Hospital Superintendent, said.

Meanwhile, Prakasam district reported 198 more Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing its overall tally to 3,867. Ongole accounted for 57 of them, Chirala 22, Kandukur 13, Kanigiri 12, Addanki 11, and Podili and Santhamagulur eight each. Also, 85 more recoveries were recorded, leaving 610 active cases.
With the death of one more patient at the Ongole GGH, the toll in the district rose to 49, as on Saturday. On the other hand, TrueNat labs in the GGH were shut after lab technicians tested positive. 

Comments

