Andhra Pradesh units save 2,386 MU power under PAT: BEE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 22 energy-intensive units, including Visakhapatnam-based RINL and NTPC-Simhadri, and other private firms across the State, from various sectors, were able to save 2,386 million units (MU) of power under Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) initiative. The energy savings resulted in a monetary saving of Rs 1,600 crore.

Appreciating the efforts of the State government, the BEE sent a communication to the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).The 22 power intensive units were from various industrial sectors, including cement, fertilisers, pulp and paper, power generation, chemicals and others. “The said units demonstrated energy savings of 2,05,204 tonne of oil equivalent (toe) (2,386 MU) worth Rs 1,600 crore under the PAT scheme,” a statement from APSECM on Sunday read.

The PAT scheme is mandatory for all designated consumers notified by the BEE. The aim is to make the industrial sector energy-efficient and set energy efficiency targets for industries. Energy Secretary S Nagulapalli thanked BEE director general Abhay Bhakre. “The State will continue to make efforts towards making Andhra Pradesh as the best energy-efficient State with support of all government departments,” the Energy Secretary said.